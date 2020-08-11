Ashley Jo Buchanan



Born: May 20, 1981; Salem, Indiana



Died: August 6, 2020; LaMoille



LAMOILLE – Ashley Jo Buchanan, 39, of LaMoille passed away August 6, 2020 in her home.



Graveside services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Van Orin Repose Cemetery, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.



Ashley was born May 20, 1981 in Salem, Indiana to William and Karen (Stone) Crook. She married Tyler Buchanan May 13, 2011. She enjoyed music and she loved her son very much. She will be missed by her family.



She is survived by her son, Abel; father, William Crook of French Lick, Indiana; mother, Karen (Dave) Fischer of LaMoille; sister, Kimberly Autumn (Jason Miller) Crook of Cedar Point; nephew, Logan Miller of Cedar Point; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tyler on March 10, 2018.



A memorial has been set up for her son Abel at Midland States Bank, Mendota.





