Aubert Lemrise

Aubert J. "Lem" Lemrise
Born: August 9, 1927; Chicago
Died: June 22, 2020; Peru
Peru – Aubert J. "Lem" Lemrise, 92, of Peru, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A prayer service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery,Webster Park with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans MemorialGroup. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Lemrise was born on August 9, 1927 in Chicago to Albertand Blanche (Hubert) Lemrise. Aubert served in the Army following World War II and worked in maintenance for manyyears, retiring from LaSalle County Highway Department. He married Cecile Besner on April 27, 1948 inCoteau du Lac Provence of Quebec, Canada. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru serving as a Eucharistic Minister and choir member, Illinois Citizens for Life and volunteered at the homelessshelter.
He is survived by his four daughters, Michele (Patrick) Brown of Bellingham, WA, Celine Kossart of Oglesby, Alma Spina of Peru and Bernadette Cunningham of Peru; four sons, Claude Lemrise of Oglesby, Benedict (Mary)Lemrise of Lowell, Albert (Mary) Lemrise of Peru and Marc (Renee) Lemrise ofTonica; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Dolores)Lemrise of Schaumburg and the family's special friends, Maria and Denny Hamptonand Corrine Lemrise.
He was preceded in death by his wife; one grandson, Mitchell Lemrise; two sons-in-law, Roy Cunningham and Paul Kossart; his parents and 11 siblings.
Pallbearers will be Claude Lemrise, Ben Lemrise, Marc Lemrise, Adam Lemrise, Dennis Hampton and Dave Fryxell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Citizens for Life.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.