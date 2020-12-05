1/
Audery Mattison
1933 - 2020
Audery Mattison

Born: February 2, 1933; Elgin

Died: December 3, 2020; Princeton

Peru – Audery Mattison, 87, of Peru, passed away at 4:55 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Manor Court in Princeton. The funeral service for Audery will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday,December 7, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley with Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of services on Monday. Everyone attending must wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Capacity limits of 10 guests at a time will be enforced.

She was born in Elgin on February 2, 1933 to Fern Floyd and Evelyn Veronica (Shawman) Coquillette. She married John Mattison in Rochelle and hepreceded her in death on November 8, 2018. Audery began working as a waitress in Aurora, then at Heltoness Floristin Rochelle, Sundstrand in LaSalle for 10 years, and then retiring from Bergner's in Peru after 15 years. She was a graduate of Ashton High School.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Patrice (George) Nimee of SpringValley; Kathleen (Jerry) Parker of Hennepin; 2 sons, Michael (Paula) Mattison of Lakewood, Colorado; Brian (Judy) Mattison of Peru; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jeanine Clark of Rockford; Judy Dinelli of St. LouisPark, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 2 brothers.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
