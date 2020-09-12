August 'Gus' A. Smith
Born: May 26, 1939; Dearborn, Michigan
Died: September 9, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – August "Gus" A. Smith, 81, of La Salle, passed away September 9, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. Private burial will be in Peru City Cemetery.Gus was born in Dearborn, MI on May 26, 1939 to August A. and Alice Elizabeth (Laska) Smith. He served with the United States Army from 1957 until 1963. He worked in maintenance at Sundstrand Sauer Danfoss for over 33 years. He married Georgia Stoutt in Ottawa on August 12, 1981.
Gus enjoyed rides through the county side with his daughter Nicole, going to auctions and collecting tools.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia of La Salle; one daughter, Nicole Smith (Joe) of La Salle; three sons, Jeff (Patti) Smith of Spring Valley, Al Rutkowski of Peru and Scott Wolf of Ohio; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Roger (Mary) Smith and Frank (Kathy) Smith, both of Michigan; one sister, Francine Farmer of Michigan; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sharon Ann Kiefel; one daughter Lisa Ann Smith; one son, Gus Smith; one sister, Alice Robbins; grandson Steven Alan Rockey; and special cat, "Spare" Kitty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or his family.
