Barbara A. Delvallee
Born: December 4, 1938; Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
Died: November 7, 2020; Spring Valley
OGLESBY – Barbara A. Delvallee, 81, of Oglesby, passed away on November 17, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service for her family will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery,with Reverend Gary Blake officiating. Shields Funeral Chapel in Oglesby will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara was born on December 4, 1938, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to Jerome and Ernastine (Wehner) Boyle. She married William "Bill" Delvallee on November 28, 1959, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Barbara had formerly worked at La Salle National Bank as both a teller and a tour guide for the many worldwide tours sponsored by the bank. She loved to travel, and fondly referred to her fellow travelers as her second family.
Barbara's positive outlook remained a constant throughout her life. She always had a smile on her face, even during her battle with dementia and then later, COVID-19. She will be missed by many, and truly made the world a better place.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill of Oglesby; her children, David Delvallee of Oregon, Bryan (Lynn) Delvallee of Oglesby, and Steven Delvallee of Oglesby; her sister, Cathy (Tim) Poshek of Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; two nieces; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Michael Delvallee.
