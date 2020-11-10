1/1
Barbara A. Haub
Barbara A. Haub

Born: June 10, 1936; Amboy

Died: November 5, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – Barbara A Haub, age 84, of Amboy, and formerly of West Brooklyn, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

She was born June 10, 1936 in Amboy, the daughter of Donald and Mabel (Harms) Ackerson. Barb raised her family and farmed with her husband in the West Brooklyn area. She was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in West Brooklyn, the Altar and Rosary Society, and was also a member of the Red Hats. Barb enjoyed many things, some of which were singing in the choir and playing cards with her lady friends.

Barb married Raymond Haub Feb. 23, 1957 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sublette. He preceded her in death Oct. 15, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marilyn Haub; one son, Michael Haub; one sister, Donice Wellman; and one brother, Raymond Ackerson.

Barb is survived by her children, Lori (George) Kersten of Dixon, Jeff (Michelle) Haub of Sublette, and Chuck (Laurie) Haub of Chana; daughter-in-law, Deanne Haub of Creston, IL; 11 grandchildren, Angie (Brian) Dallam, Sara (Nathan) Grobe, Janessa (Nick) Dallmann, Amanda (Sue) Monreal, Jason (Stephanie) Haub, Kayla (Austin Blume) Haub, Josh Haub, Alyson (Drew) Bush, Rachel (Cody) Smith, David Haub, and Rachael Haub; and 14 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She is also survived by one sister, Linda Hansen of Lady Lake, FL; two sisters-in-law, LaVina Marschang of Amboy, and Mary Ann (James) Bryan of Anderson, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St Mary Catholic Church in West Brooklyn with Rev. Randy Fronek officiating. Burial will be on St Mary Cemetery in West Brooklyn.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 7, 2020
To all of the family of Barb, my mother, stepfather, myself and husband send our deepest condolences to you all she was one great lady and will be heartly missed by all.
Arlene and Merle Chambers
Laurene and David Kerwin
LAURENE KERWIN
Friend
