1/1
Barbara A. Sondgeroth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Sondgeroth

Born: September 18, 1945; Spring Valley

Died: September 5, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Barbara A. Sondgeroth, 74 passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wasmer Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing observed. Mass of Christian Burial will be private on September 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Peterstown. Rev. Peter Pilon will officiate. Burial will follow immediately after Mass in the church cemetery, and the public is welcome to share in the commital service.

Barbara was born September 18, 1945 in Spring Valley to Joseph and Della ( Yucas) Shevokas. She graduated LaMoille High School in 1963. On October 5, 1963 she married Laurence "Larry" Sondgeroth in Holy Trinity Church, Cherry, Illinois.

After being main caretaker to their four children through the school years, Barbara worked at Del Monte Foods and Plano Molding before retiring. Barbara was a lifetime member of her parish church, Sts. Peter and Paul, Peterstown, belonged to the Peterstown Altar Society, and participated in Divine Adoration until earlier this year. Barbara actively volunteered with Cursillo, and was a member of the team that supported the TEC Group.

Hobbies that Barbara enjoyed included sewing, traveling, and occasional trips to the casino with her sisters and other family members. She sewed beautiful doll clothing for a hobby and would often go to craft fairs with her sisters. Barbara enjoyed travel and being with family and friends.

She is survived by her four children, Laurence Sondgeroth of Golden Valley, AZ., Gregory (Patricia) Sondgeroth of Orlando, FL., Patricia (Jeffrey) Glade of Mendota, and Theodore (Joan) Sondgeroth of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Cassie) Sondgeroth, Jessica (Jack) Wofford, Christopher Sondgeroth, Erin (Steve) Dingman, Justin (Amy) Sondgeroth, Kelsey (Jacob) Thompson, Haley Sondgeroth, Dominic Sondgeroth and, Tiffany Sondgeroth; six great-grandchildren, Devin Matson, Christina Sondgeroth, Aiden Sondgeroth, Nathaniel Dingman, Kinsey Wofford and Hunter Sondgeroth; one great-great grandchild, Khloe Matson; and her brothers and sisters, Florian Shevokas, Rita Becker, Joseph (Cindy) Shevokas, Charles (Lila) Shevokas, and Elaine (Steve) Wasilewski.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband on 11/5/17; and her parents.

Pallbearers will be: Devin Matson, Aiden, Chris, Dominic, and Josh Sondgeroth, and Jacob Thompson.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasmer Funeral Home
907 2112 W. Main StreetSt
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-8500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasmer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved