Barbara A. Sondgeroth
Born: September 18, 1945; Spring Valley
Died: September 5, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Barbara A. Sondgeroth, 74 passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Friday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wasmer Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing observed. Mass of Christian Burial will be private on September 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Peterstown. Rev. Peter Pilon will officiate. Burial will follow immediately after Mass in the church cemetery, and the public is welcome to share in the commital service.
Barbara was born September 18, 1945 in Spring Valley to Joseph and Della ( Yucas) Shevokas. She graduated LaMoille High School in 1963. On October 5, 1963 she married Laurence "Larry" Sondgeroth in Holy Trinity Church, Cherry, Illinois.
After being main caretaker to their four children through the school years, Barbara worked at Del Monte Foods and Plano Molding before retiring. Barbara was a lifetime member of her parish church, Sts. Peter and Paul, Peterstown, belonged to the Peterstown Altar Society, and participated in Divine Adoration until earlier this year. Barbara actively volunteered with Cursillo, and was a member of the team that supported the TEC Group.
Hobbies that Barbara enjoyed included sewing, traveling, and occasional trips to the casino with her sisters and other family members. She sewed beautiful doll clothing for a hobby and would often go to craft fairs with her sisters. Barbara enjoyed travel and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Laurence Sondgeroth of Golden Valley, AZ., Gregory (Patricia) Sondgeroth of Orlando, FL., Patricia (Jeffrey) Glade of Mendota, and Theodore (Joan) Sondgeroth of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Cassie) Sondgeroth, Jessica (Jack) Wofford, Christopher Sondgeroth, Erin (Steve) Dingman, Justin (Amy) Sondgeroth, Kelsey (Jacob) Thompson, Haley Sondgeroth, Dominic Sondgeroth and, Tiffany Sondgeroth; six great-grandchildren, Devin Matson, Christina Sondgeroth, Aiden Sondgeroth, Nathaniel Dingman, Kinsey Wofford and Hunter Sondgeroth; one great-great grandchild, Khloe Matson; and her brothers and sisters, Florian Shevokas, Rita Becker, Joseph (Cindy) Shevokas, Charles (Lila) Shevokas, and Elaine (Steve) Wasilewski.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband on 11/5/17; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be: Devin Matson, Aiden, Chris, Dominic, and Josh Sondgeroth, and Jacob Thompson.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
