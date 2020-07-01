Barbara J. Budach



Died: June 28, 2020; Peoria



OTTAWA – Barbara J. (Stone) Budach, 79, of Ottawa, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Columba Church, in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Due to current guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required.





