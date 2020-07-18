1/1
Barbara L. Koch
Barbara L. Koch

Born: October 25, 1935

Died: July 13, 2020

LA SALLE – Barbara L. (Burgess) Koch, 84, of La Salle, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 13, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings are requested.

Mrs. Koch was born on October 25, 1935 in Decatur to B.B. and Helen (Ramsey) Burgess. Barb served for many years as Executive Director of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development until her retirement and was instrumental in bringing a number of new businesses to the Illinois Valley. She was integral in creating the LaSalle Schools Excellence Foundation. Barb loved to travel and was lovingly known as one of the "three mamas" at her favorite vacation spot in Cancun. She traveled internationally quite a bit and always wanted American breakfast wherever she was. She also enjoyed reading and tending to her plants and flowers.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Crawford of LaSalle, Lori (William) Ridder of Villa Park and Shari (Alan) Thacker of Northbrook; one son, Brian Koch of Atlanta; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Edith Pride.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the LaSalle Schools Excellence Foundation.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
