Barbara M. Hammen
Born: November 5, 1929; Streator
Died: June 1, 2020; Peoria
STREATOR – Barbara M. Hammen, 90, of Streator passed away Monday evening, June 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the corona virus pandemic, social distancing practices will be followed for the visitation and funeral.
Barbara was born November 5, 1929 in Streator, the only daughter of John and Margaret (Voytko) Kosley. She was then raised by her parents, Clyde and Margaret Woods. She married Thomas E. Hammen on November 3, 1950 in Streator. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2007.
She is survived by three children, Susan Hammen Boyd of Glasford, Tom "Rusty" Hammen Jr. of Peoria and Michael (Maria) Hammen of Granville; 5 grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Bantjes, Michael T. A. Hammen, Jovani T. Hopper, Maci Lucas-Hammen and Makenna Lucas-Hammen; and 4 great grandchildren, Dane and Tommy Boyd and Bryce and Brelle Bantjes.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, William Thomas Boyd and Nicholas Michael Boyd.
Barbara was a member of the St. Michael's Parish and a former member of Immaculate Conception Church.
She graduated in 1951 from St. Francis School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Streator then later in private health care.
Memorials may be made to the School of Nursing at St. Francis Medical Center.
You may leave condolences for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.