|
|
Barbara S. Boehm
Died: March 13, 2020; Peru
PERU Barbara S. (Eble) Boehm, 84, of Peru and Okeechobee, FL, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Peru, with Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ, La Salle officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear on Monday.