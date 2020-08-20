1/1
Beniti C. Pulley
Beniti C. Pulley

Born: October 7, 1944; Evanston

Died: August 15, 2020; Tonica

TONICA – Beniti C. Pulley, 75, of Tonica, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 15, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica.

Beniti was born in Evanston on October 7, 1944 to Thomas F. and Catherine "Kitty" (Burke) Bauer. She married Alec D. Pulley. Mrs. Pulley graduated from Southern Illinois University, and then received her Master's degree in speech pathology from Northern Illinois University. She worked with the Northwest Special Education, and earlier in her career for the Association for the Handicapped. She retired after working in many school districts in northern Illinois. She was gifted with relating to children, and she often talked about how much she loved her career. She kept in touch with many of her students and parents over the years.

Ms. Pulley always had horses. She spent many years training, showing, trail riding, and teaching riding lessons.

Beniti loved and spoiled her beloved dogs and grandchildren, often sending grandkids home to parents filled up on ice cream.

Beniti was a dear friend to so many. She had said to find good things in each day, to laugh at yourself and anything funny in each day, that your personal values are with you when nothing else seems to be, that you should be kind because nobody is perfect, and that you should remember to play no matter how life presses on you. Doing that will keep you sane.

Beniti is survived by her son, Dr. Judd Pulley of Hortonville, WI; daughter, Sara (Eric) Engels of Tonica; grandchildren, Tom Pulley, Claire and Kate Pulley, and Ava and Eve Engels; two great-grandchildren, Farrah and Breezy Pulley; three brothers, Leo (Mary) Bauer of Berwyn, Joseph (Joni) Bauer of San Jose, CA, and Jack (Joyce) Bauer of Shelbyville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Pulley in 2010; and her brother Thomas Bauer of Long Beach, CA.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
