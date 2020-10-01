Bernard Batista Riva
Born: January 1, 1928
Died: September 29, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Bernard Batista Riva, 92, of Spring Valley, affectionately known as "Rip," passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital. He enjoyed almost 93 wonderful years on earth – his last 40, with "the Love of his life," Hilda Koppens, originally of Aurora, Canada.
Private family visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Burial services will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines.
Bernard was born on January 1, 1928 in Spring Valley to John "Rip" and Rosa "Minnie" (Pianfetti) Riva. Bernie graduated from Hall High School, and went on to receive an associate's degree from LPO Junior College. He continued his studies in engineering and applied his knowledge throughout his career. He worked several years in the Westclox Research Department until called upon to serve his country during the Korean War in the Army.
He was then employed by Harper Wyman Company in Princeton for 28 years as Supervisor of Industrial Engineering. While there, he established facilities in Mexico and Venezuela and was Plant Manager of their Sterling, Illinois location. Upon retirement, he continued working for them as a consultant.
Bernie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends more than anything else.He and Hilda spent many weekends playing golf together and were members of Spring Creek Golf Course. They enjoyed many visits to Hilda's family in Canada. His extended Canadian family lovingly called him "Uncle Bernie." He also looked forward to fishing with Hilda, her twin sister Mary, and his sons and friends, cards with family and friends, and anytime spent with his grandson, Marty.
He is survived by Hilda Koppens of Spring Valley; two sons, John Riva of LaSalle and Mike (Karen) Riva of Secaucus, New Jersey; his sister, Mary Jane (Ted) Dean of Spring Valley; and his grandson, Marty Riva, of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Marie Riva, and his parents.
