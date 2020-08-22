Berneice Bersztaitis
Born: May 22, 1929; DePue
Died: August 20, 2020; Spring Valley
DEPUE – Berneice Bersztaitis, 91, of DePue, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Margaret Hospital in Spring Valley.
Public visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, on Monday, August 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed, and the family asks that if you have been ill or recently exposed to someone that is sick, please do not attend. A private, family-only funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with Pastor Betty Delgado officiating. Burial will follow at the DePue Cemetery.
Berneice was born in DePue on May 22, 1929 to Glenn and Bertha (Golden) Glover. She married Joseph Bersztaitis on August 27, 1955 in the Congregational Church of DePue. He died on August 16, 1988 (11 days before their 33rd wedding anniversary).
She was a graduate of DePue High School in 1947. Berneice was baptized and a long-time member at the Congregational Church of DePue. She was affiliated with many things at the church, including singing in the junior, intermediate, and senior choirs. She helped with the young church group called the "Comrades" and the "Couples Club," which was for young married couples. She served as secretary and treasurer, and also kept records for Sunday school and helped with vacation Bible school for many years. She had perfect attendance for 36 years and received the "Cross and Crown" pin. Berneice was also a Cub Scout leader and den mother for several years. She worked at Westclox back when they hired juniors and seniors in high school for 3 months. She later worked for Florsheim Shoe Factory in La Salle, Electrical Utilities Co. in La Salle, and Sorengs in Spring Valley.
She is survived by two sons, Gregg (Laurie Schweickert) Bersztaitis of Ladd and Keith Bersztaitis of DePue; her granddaughter, Kayla Bersztaitis; her brother, Glenn "Junie" Glover of DePue; her sister-in-law, Jean, of La Salle; three nieces; two nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Hazel P. Croisssant.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
