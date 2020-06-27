Beryl Neece Spurlock



Born: June 13, 1924



Died: June 18, 2020



LaSalle – Beryl Spurlock, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of LaSalle, passed away at home June 18, 2020. Beryl was born in Sydney Australia, June 13, 1924 to William and Violet Stevens.



She met her first husband, Francis Neece, while he was stationed in Sydney during World War II. After the war ended, Beryl, along with her daughter, embarked on the journey to join her husband in America. She traveled on a cargo ship converted for passengers from Sydney to California. Once in America, they travelled by train from California to Joliet, IL, arriving there on her 22nd birthday to begin a new life.



In the early 1950s, the family of seven moved to LaSalle to raise the family. They owned and operated an open fresh produce market on 3rd St. for a number of years. As the children grew up, Beryl was involved in their school activities. Often, she would attend their class rooms and speak of the history and her life in Australia. She was a member of the PTA and was instrumental in starting the individual student school photos. During those years, she was a clerk at Jupiter discount store.



After her children were grown, and divorced from Francis, she later married James Spurlock. Together they owned and operated a Wash on Wheels van, which was the prelude to power washing. In the early 1980s, they moved to Big Pine Key, FL, and later to Sebastian FL. After James passed away, she moved to Cape Coral, FL, to be near family. She had a summer home in Gainesville, GA, where she moved permanently in 2016.



Beryl enjoyed reminiscing to anyone who would listen about her life history. She loved spending time with her family and always ready to take trips, wherever her children would take her. Beryl was dearly loved by her family and will live in their hearts forever.



According to her wishes, cremation rights have been performed, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Beryl is survived by two daughters, Donna Sonnon of Gainesville, GA, and Pam Hurley (George Dowell) of Peru, IL; her daughter-in-law, Jill Neece of Colonial Heights, VA; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews in America and Australia.



She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; one daughter, Sheila Neece; three sons, William, Robert, and Stephen; and her husband, James.





