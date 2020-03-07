|
|
Betty a. NuskE
Born: Nov. 29, 1936; Lincoln
Died: March 5, 2020; Peoria
HENNEPIN â€" Betty Ann Nuske, 83 of Hennepin passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Pastor Nathan Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John?s Lutheran Cemetery, Toluca.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca.
Dysart â€"Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Betty was born on November 29, 1936 in Lincoln to Robert â€œTomâ€ and Velda Pauline (Snow) Mix. She married Donald Nuske on October 18, 1959 in Wenona. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2015.
She graduated from Wenona High School and attended Illinois Valley Community College. Betty was a cashier at Methodist Medical Center of IL and she was also a bookkeeper/cashier at Oakford Wholesaler of Groceries. She worked at Blakely's where she managed the jewelry and millinery departments and setup displays. Betty was owner and manager at Nuske's A & W Drive Inn in Toluca from 1959-1973. She also owned and managed The Gift Box in Toluca from 1984-1988. Betty was also owner and manager of Nuske's Apartment Complex in Toluca from 1975 to the early 90's.
Betty organized and assisted in church youth activities. She was President, Vice-President and Treasure, on the executive board for the women's group in her church. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Betty served as an election judge for 10 years in Marshall County, Precinct Committee Woman of Hennepin and Vice-chair woman of Putnam County. She was also a member of Marshall-Putnam County Homemaker's Extension Association.
Betty loved painting, reading, needlework, camping, fishing and travel.
Survivors include one son, Joseph (Gina) Nuske of LaSalle; one daughter, Judy (Marty) Moreno of Granville; three brothers, John (Sara) Mix of Alexandria, VA, Jim (Kathy) Mix of Spring Valley and David Mix of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Mix of Utica and Jeanette Nuske of Washburn; one grandson, Colton Edward Nuske and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; one brother, Bill and son, Jerry.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at 200 N Hickory St. Toluca, IL 61369.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com