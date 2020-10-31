Betty J. Jamison



Born: August 19, 1930; Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Died: October 25, 2020; Gurnee



MENDOTA – Betty Jean Jamison, 90, of Mendota, passed away October 25, 2020 in Gurnee.



No services are planned at this time. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.



Betty was born August 19, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Elmer and Esther (Forster) Bast. She married Jim Jamison on August 4, 1957 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.



Betty Jean worked as a school secretary out of high school. Later, she graduated from Elmhurst College with a degree in education. She taught fourth grade and speech correction for several years.



Her purpose in life was to love God, love one another and try to live by what is right. She was extremely active in many capacities with the Presbyterian Women. She was also an ordained deacon and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.



Betty Jean was an incredible artist especially painting with water colors. She also loved gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. Most of her vacations were spent in Wisconsin on a fishing boat. She took pride in doing something kind for others daily. Betty was a breast cancer survivor. While her children were growing up, she recited to them on a daily basis... This is the day that the Lord made, let us rejoice and be glad.



She was a fabulous cook and family and friends will certainly miss her peanut squares and homemade pies.



She is survived by her husband, Jim of Mendota; son, Jeff (Sheila) Jamison of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Susan (Steve) Furmanski of Gurnee; five grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Erynne, Brooklyn and Stephanie; and two great-grandchildren Jack and Carly.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Charolotte Mueller-Riech.



Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Mendota.





