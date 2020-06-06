Betty J. nelson
Born: January 31, 1925; Peru
Died: June 4, 2020; Peru
PERU – Betty J. (Weisheit) Nelson, 95, of Peru, formerly of LaS alle, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, La Salle. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Mrs. Nelson was born January 31, 1925 in Peru to Frank and Minnie (Grabow) Weisheit. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1943 and attended Brown Business College. She worked at Peru Federal Savings Bank, Sears and was the secretary to the superintendent of LaSalle Public Schools. She married Harry C. Nelson on February 23, 1945 in Peru. He passed away in 1995. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Peru.
Survivors include two sons, Charles (Sue) Nelson of Morris and Richard (Audrey) Nelson of LaSalle; a daughter, Barbara (Edward) Nadolski of LaSalle; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Ralph and Melvin Weisheit and four sisters, Elaine Schroeder, May Carhart, Etta Skotniki and Doris Bittner.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: January 31, 1925; Peru
Died: June 4, 2020; Peru
PERU – Betty J. (Weisheit) Nelson, 95, of Peru, formerly of LaS alle, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, La Salle. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Mrs. Nelson was born January 31, 1925 in Peru to Frank and Minnie (Grabow) Weisheit. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1943 and attended Brown Business College. She worked at Peru Federal Savings Bank, Sears and was the secretary to the superintendent of LaSalle Public Schools. She married Harry C. Nelson on February 23, 1945 in Peru. He passed away in 1995. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Peru.
Survivors include two sons, Charles (Sue) Nelson of Morris and Richard (Audrey) Nelson of LaSalle; a daughter, Barbara (Edward) Nadolski of LaSalle; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Ralph and Melvin Weisheit and four sisters, Elaine Schroeder, May Carhart, Etta Skotniki and Doris Bittner.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.