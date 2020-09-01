Betty J. Strouss SMith
Born: February 2, 1930
Died: August 29, 2020
MENDOTA – Betty J. Strouss Smith, 90, of Mendota passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Heritage Health, Mendota.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Wasmer Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
Betty was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Meriden, to Fred and Ida (Hof) Ross. All of her schooling was in the schoolhouse in Meriden. Betty married Leslie E. Strouss in 1946; he passed in 1978. She then married Nicholas G. Smith in 1995, and he passed in 1999. During her work career, she was owner of Strouss Nursery and managed the Wayside restaurant. Betty was a member of Holy Cross Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Mendota Moose Auxiliary and was a longtime cherished volunteer at Nightengale's.
She is survived by two sons, Robert E. (Nancy) Strouss of Urbana and James (Colleen) Strouss of Mendota; one stepson, Leslie Strouss Jr. of Princeton; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lois Ross of Paw Paw. Betty was preceded in death by both husbands; one son, Michael; parents; and two brothers, Robert Ross and Fred Ross Jr.
Memorials may be directed to Heritage Health in consideration of the wonderful care they gave Betty.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
.