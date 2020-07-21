1/1
Betty Jane H. Wilhelm
1924 - 2020
Betty Jane H. Wilhelm

Born: December 25, 1924; West Brooklyn

Died: July 16, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Betty Jane H. Wilhelm, 95, of Mendota passed away July 16, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Brooklyn with Father Randy Fronek officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, West Brooklyn. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Betty was born December 25, 1924 in West Brooklyn, the fourth of seven children, to George A. and Sophia "Hoerner) Jones. She married Casper "Casey" F. Wilhelm, Jr. in 1944 at St. Mary?\'s Catholic Church.

Betty lived in West Brooklyn for 91 years. She worked at the Gamble Store in Mendota, Green River Ordinance in Amboy, West Brooklyn Bowling Alley and Casey Wilhelm Trucking for 13 years. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She donated 2 gallons of blood to the Red Cross in Paw Paw. She loved her vegetable garden, grape vines and flower gardens. She was a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 95 years.

She is survived by her son, Ernest "Ernie" (Patricia Irwin) Wilhelm of Menasha, Wisconsin; daughter, Mary (Dan) Wedemeyer of Rockford; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Kurt) Campbell of Evanston, Sarah (Jeremy) Berg of Rockford and Erica (Jason) Linowski of Aurora; four great-grandchildren, Kristine Adams-Wedemeyer and Joshua Berg, both of Rockford, and Jayden Linowski and Carter Linowski both of Aurora; and a sister, Eleanor Dinges of Yorkville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Keith J. Wilhelm, two granddaughters at birth and a grandson at birth.

Memorials may be directed to Masses or the family.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Jane Wilhem. Our famiies have know each other since grade school in West Brooklyn. Jane was a beautiful person and she had such loving family. May our prayers help you through this difficult time.
Larry and Linda Lindenmier
Friend
July 21, 2020
Ernie, may the joy of Easter sustain you in this difficult time. Marilynn and I want you to know we are thinking of you. Your mom was always a most gracious lady. Take care my friend.
Leon Walker
Friend
July 21, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss, sending comforting hugs your way. Thinking of you all.
Tina Klis (Dinges)
July 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mary Mullen
Family
July 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy
Terry and Patty(Gehant) Moyer
July 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joe Dinges
Friend
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 18, 2020
Jim and Peg Jones
Family
