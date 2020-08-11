Betty jane Walter



Born: November 12, 1940



Died: August 5, 2020



GRAND RIDGE – Betty Jane Walter, 79, of Grand Ridge passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.



Betty was born on Nov. 12, 1940, the daughter of Elverne and Donna (Wilson) Barton, formerly of Tonica.



She is survived by Clarence Walter, her husband and best friend of nearly 61 years, and her children: David (Laurie) Walter of Grand Ridge, Karol (David) Hughes of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Geoff (Carol) Walter of Olathe, Kansas. She was the proud grandmother of five: Katie (Ryan) Krol, Luke Walter, Braden Walter, Greg Hughes and Abby Walter; and of two beloved great-grandsons, Jace and Grant.



Betty was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Robert Barton.



She graduated from Tonica High School, Class of 1958, and attended a year of college before marrying Sept. 13, 1959. She returned to school many years later to earn an associate degree in early childhood education in 1989 followed by years of teaching at Opportunity School in Ottawa.



Betty was a member of the Grand Ridge United Methodist Church, where she was active in United Methodist Women, Eventide Circle, Co-Weds, sang in the choir before becoming its director, was secretary for the Administrative Council, taught Sunday School for children and then adults for five decades, and acted as liturgist and Lay Leader for several years.



She attended countless concerts and sporting events of her children and grandchildren and often could be heard cheering from the stands.



Betty held office in County Home Extension and was a 4-H leader.



She loved to travel and visit with relatives across the country, going to all 50 states and most Canadian provinces, was known as a baker of cookies and pies, and leaves her family and friends with warm memories that cannot be adequately captured here.



Private family services were held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home and burial was in the Grand Ridge Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be directed to Grand Ridge United Methodist Church and the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.





