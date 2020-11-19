Betty L. Shaw
Born: November 24, 1932; La Salle
Died: October 25, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Betty L. Shaw, 87 of Mendota passed away October 25, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Wasmer Funeral Home, Mendota. Private graveside services will follow at Restland Cemetery. Rev. Mary Bohall will officiate. Due to Covid 19, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Betty was born November 24, 1932 in La Salle, Illinois to Andrew and Ethyl Mae (Moody) Frey. She married Billy M. "Arkie" Shaw at the First Baptist Church, Mendota on September 24, 1953. During her work career Betty was at HCC, Inc as a coating remover – or as she said, "They called me the stripper." Betty was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as V.P. and sergeant-at-arms, and was a Junior Auxiliary Leader for the American Legion for 8 years. She was involved in Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, her Local U.A.W., the Women of the Moose, and the First United Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Dessa (Keith) Collings of Mendota; six grandchildren, Justin Collings, Meghan Caley, Chelsea Maunu, Adam Hamilton and Jacob Hamilton; two stepgrandchildren, Ian Hamilton and Valerie Humphry; and six great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Toby, Madalynn, Layne and Freya.
She was preceded in death by her husband on 7/24/1988; daughter, Linda Hamilton on 3/17/2012; son, Edward J. Shaw on 1/3/2020; one brother, Andrew "Brick" Frey; and one brother in infancy, Edward R. Frey.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
.