1/
Betty M. Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Fitzgerald

Born: June 14, 1927

Died: August 28, 2020

MENDOTA – Betty M. Fitzgerald, 93, of Mendota passed away Aug. 28 in OSF St. Paul Medical Center. Mass and burial will be private.

Betty was born June 14, 1927, in Mendota to Anthony and Christine (Smith) Ennenbach. She married William Fitzgerald on Nov. 4, 1946, at Holy Cross Church.

Betty graduated Mendota High School in 1945. Betty and Bill owned Lakeside Liquors from 1960-1985. Until retirement, Betty was the receptionist at the Mendota Lutheran Home. She is survived by her son, Mark (Danira Parra) Fitzgerald of Mendota. Preceding her in death were her husband on Jan. 16, 1988; one son, Stephen, on May 22, 1990; her parents; one sister, Anne Beardsley; and one brother, Wayne Ennenbach.

Memorials may be directed to IVAR (Illinois Valley Animal Rescue), or plant a tree in Betty's name.

Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved