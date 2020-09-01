Betty M. Fitzgerald
Born: June 14, 1927
Died: August 28, 2020
MENDOTA – Betty M. Fitzgerald, 93, of Mendota passed away Aug. 28 in OSF St. Paul Medical Center. Mass and burial will be private.
Betty was born June 14, 1927, in Mendota to Anthony and Christine (Smith) Ennenbach. She married William Fitzgerald on Nov. 4, 1946, at Holy Cross Church.
Betty graduated Mendota High School in 1945. Betty and Bill owned Lakeside Liquors from 1960-1985. Until retirement, Betty was the receptionist at the Mendota Lutheran Home. She is survived by her son, Mark (Danira Parra) Fitzgerald of Mendota. Preceding her in death were her husband on Jan. 16, 1988; one son, Stephen, on May 22, 1990; her parents; one sister, Anne Beardsley; and one brother, Wayne Ennenbach.
Memorials may be directed to IVAR (Illinois Valley Animal Rescue), or plant a tree in Betty's name.
