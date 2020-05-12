Betty S. Lang
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Lang

Died: May 10, 2020; Peoria

SPRING VALLEY – Betty Sue Lang, 68, of Spring Valley, died at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Arrangements are pending with Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.

A complete obituary will be available Wednesday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved