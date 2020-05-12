Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty S. Lang



Died: May 10, 2020; Peoria



SPRING VALLEY – Betty Sue Lang, 68, of Spring Valley, died at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Arrangements are pending with Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.



A complete obituary will be available Wednesday.





