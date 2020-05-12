Betty S. Lang
Died: May 10, 2020; Peoria
SPRING VALLEY – Betty Sue Lang, 68, of Spring Valley, died at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Arrangements are pending with Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
A complete obituary will be available Wednesday.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.