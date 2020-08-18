Beverly Duitsman Bassing



Born: September 1, 1926; Waterloo, Iowa



Died: August 10, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Beverly Duitsman Bassing, 93, of Mendota passed away unexpectedly of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 10, at Heritage Health, Mendota



Beverly was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa, to William and Marie (Ryan) Reupke. She was the loving wife of Eugene "Bing" Bassing of Mendota, married for 30 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Gerald "Jerry" Duitsman; and two brothers, Gordon Reupke (wife Janet) and Billy Reupke.



She leaves her family behind to cherish her memories: two sisters Joyce (Sy) Siford of Fort Mojave, Arizona, and Helen Delagardelle of Waterloo, Iowa; two sons, Mark Duitsman of St. Louis and Adam (Lori) Duitsman of Woodridge; three daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Thompson of Marvin, North Carolina, Kim Duitsman of Grayslake and Julie (Tony) Tosi of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Bev lived a wonderful life and loved to dance to old-time music. Her hobbies were planting flowers, reading, playing cards, shopping and baking, and she was an amazing seamstress.



Because no memorial services are being held, there will be no donations taken at this time. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.





