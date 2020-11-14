1/1
Beverly J. Storck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Storck

Born: November 4, 1938; Chicago

Died: November 10, 2020; Peru

OGLESBY – Beverly J. Storck, 82, of Oglesby, formerly of Lostant, died at 6:40 p.m. November 10, 2020 in Illinois Valley Comm. Hospital, Peru.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of her life will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.

Bev was born November 4, 1938 in Chicago to Paul and Catherine (Ford) Darst. She married the love of her life, Ralph Storck, on September 28, 1957 in Chicago.

Bev formerly worked for the Tonica News, and later became a homemaker. Bev enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her dogs, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband Ralph of Oglesby; their four children, Renee Jendras, Scott (Lorri) Storck, Steve Storck and Chris (Jeanne) Storck; a brother, Rich Darst; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Al Jendras.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shields Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved