Beverly J. Storck
Born: November 4, 1938; Chicago
Died: November 10, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Beverly J. Storck, 82, of Oglesby, formerly of Lostant, died at 6:40 p.m. November 10, 2020 in Illinois Valley Comm. Hospital, Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of her life will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Bev was born November 4, 1938 in Chicago to Paul and Catherine (Ford) Darst. She married the love of her life, Ralph Storck, on September 28, 1957 in Chicago.
Bev formerly worked for the Tonica News, and later became a homemaker. Bev enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her dogs, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Ralph of Oglesby; their four children, Renee Jendras, Scott (Lorri) Storck, Steve Storck and Chris (Jeanne) Storck; a brother, Rich Darst; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Al Jendras.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com