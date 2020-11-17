1/1
Beverly Rogers
Beverly Rogers

Born: December 16, 1937; Des Moines, Iowa

Died: November 11, 2020; Pekin

HENRY – Beverly Rogers, 82, of Henry, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. at 8:12 p.m. at Hallmark, Pekin.

Family funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St. Henry. Pastor Terry Broady will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Beverly was born December 16, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to Kenneth and Frances (Songer) Cockerham. She married Johnny Rogers on September 10, 2011. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Judy Hescock, of Joplin, MO, Connie McCullough, of Pekin, Peggy Heintz, of Ft. Wayne, IN, Tina Wilks, of Joplin, MO and Sue Brent, of Varna, 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gary L. Green; three brothers, Larry, Tom and Kenny Cockerham; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Beverly was a member of the River of Life Church, Henry for over 50 years and was very active in her church. She worked most of her life as a homemaker.

Online condolences may be made to: calvertmemorial.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
