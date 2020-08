Billy C. 'Toad Sucker' Beavers



Died: August 3, 2020; Oglesby



TONICA – Billy C. "Toad Sucker" Beavers, 85, of Tonica died August 3, 2020 in the home of his granddaughter in Oglesby.



Services are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.



A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.





