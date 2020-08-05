Billy C. 'Toad Suck' Beavers
Born: October 25, 1934
Died: August 3, 2020
TONICA – Billy C. "Toad Suck" Beavers, 85, of Tonica died at 3:05 a.m. August 3, 2020 in the home of his granddaughter in Oglesby.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time ofservices Friday. Due to current circumstances, face coverings and social distancing are requested for services and visitation.
Billy was born October 25, 1934 in Jerusalem, AR to Horace and Bertha (Wilson) Beavers. He married Wanda Eaton May 21, 1954. She died March 20, 1976. He married Cecilia Spoonmore (Ringer) October28, 1977.
Billy worked at the Lowell Brickyards from the age of 16 until they closed in 1977. He then worked at Belrose Silica Sand (Unimin) until his retirement in 1997.
Billy was a member of the Tonica Methodist Church formany years. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and playing with and entertaining his grand- and great-grandchildren.
Billy enjoyed traveling every year to Branson, MO and going to see family and friends in Arkansas and Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia of Tonica, and their children, Vickie Kadelak (Rick Maltas) of Utica,Sue Cissell of Hollowayville, Tammy (Joe) Dougherty of Sparta, TN, Garland (Penni) Spoonmore of Somonauk and Jim (Christy) Spoonmore of La Salle; a brother, Larkin Beavers of Lowell; grandchildren, Amie, Jennifer, Michelle, Melissa, Michael, Clayton, Kyle, Collin, Amanda, Eryn, Neil, Megan, Jeremiah, Charlie, Christopher, Tina, Tosha and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Kam, Kal, Liam,Maddie, Ryan, Hannah, Ivy, Brooke, Bryson, Jordan, Jaxon, Brielle, Jameson, Amelie, Hayden, Sarina, Raydon, Ramona, Arianna, Maddie, Zoey, Piper and Kenzie.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda; a son-in-law, Chuck Spoonmore; three sisters, Venita, Eddith and Juanita; two brothers, Royce and Boyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the family.
