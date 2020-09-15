Bob L. Claggett
Born: May 5, 1936
Died: September 13, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Bob L. Claggett, 84, of Spring Valley, passed away unexpectedly at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Margaret Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. The funeral service for Bob will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Cremation will be accorded after the services.
Bob was born on May 5, 1936 in Ottawa to Roy and Julie (Siebert) Claggett. He married Judy Davito on June 9, 1956 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Spring Valley. He worked for Ladd Construction for 30 years as a carpenter foreman. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy of Spring Valley; his son, Robert (Leslie) Claggett of Spring Valley; two daughters, Deb (Kevin) Podobinski of Spring Valley and Toni (John) Schultz of Spring Valley; seven grandchildren, Susie Scott, Becky Jones, Ashley (Dustin) Foster, Bo Claggett, Johnna (Mitch) Zemanek, Stephani Ecklund and Nick (Carrie) Sherman; 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Holland of Middletown, Ohio; his brother, Rick Claggett of Ottawa; and his sister-in-law, Joanne Claggett of Ottawa.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Claggett.
