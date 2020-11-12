Bonnie Baker
Born: October 3, 1953; Tiskilwa
Died: November 7, 2020; Peru
LA SALLE – Bonnie Baker, 67 of La Salle, died unexpectedly at 5:53 a.m. November 7, 2020 in the emergency room of Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born October 3, 1953 in Tiskilwa to C. Glenn and Betty (Harmon) Crews. She married Mark Baker October 24, 1995. Bonnie worked in customer service for J.C. Whitney.
She is survived by her husband, Mark of La Salle; a daughter, Alison (Jeff) Sparling of Peru; and two sisters, Judy(Robert) Hopper and Lorna Ribas both of Tiskilwa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Allen Crews.
