Brad L. Prentice
1961 - 2020
Brad L. Prentice

Born: April 14, 1961; Mendota

Died: November 15, 2020; Minot, North Dakota

MINOT, North Dakota – Brad Lee Prentice, 59, formerly of Mendota, passed away November 15, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota where he presided.

Graveside services will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. John Nuegebauer officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.

Brad was born April 14, 1961 in Mendota to James and June (Zimmerman) Prentice. He married Iris Bollman in Carberry, Canada.

Brad graduated from Mendota High School in 1979. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years from 1979-1999.  He worked with Minuteman III missiles. He was currently working as a civilian on the Minot Air Force Base. His main entertainment was riding his motorcycle and spending time with his beloved dog, Rukus.

He is survived by his mother, June Prentice of Mendota; one son, James "Ryan" Prentice of Fargo, ND; one daughter, Sandra Abrahamson of Stanley, ND; his twin brother, Timothy (Patty) Prentice of Lancaster, CA; and two sisters, Kim (Steve) Kofoid of Mendota and Kelly (Joe) Baird of Granville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Restland Cemetery
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
June, Kim, and family,
I'm am so sorry for your loss. So many memories for me when we lived and grew up down the road from one another. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sending you many hugs.
In sympathy and love
Tammy (Sellers) and Jon Wiley
Tammy Wiley
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family!
Kathy Shorter
Classmate
November 20, 2020
Thank you for your long , and honorable service to our country Brad.
You are loved and will be deeply missed.
Richard Slade
November 20, 2020
Rest In Peace Brad. Your family will always miss you and love you very much.
Jim Slade
November 20, 2020
I do not know Brad or his twin, Tim. However, I know his sister-in-law Patty from our years growing up in Germany when our dads were stationed there in the 1970s. Patty shared Brad’s struggle with COVID-19 and the family’s angst and grief with me. I cannot express my sorrow for your loss sufficiently to make you hurt less. I can only hope you all can find peace and comfort in the love you shared for Brad. My deepest and sincerest condolences.
Tracy Quinlan
November 20, 2020
June so very sorry to hear about Brad. Keeping you and the rest of the family in my heart and prayers.
Sherry Kuntzi
Friend
