Brad L. PrenticeBorn: April 14, 1961; MendotaDied: November 15, 2020; Minot, North DakotaMINOT, North Dakota – Brad Lee Prentice, 59, formerly of Mendota, passed away November 15, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota where he presided.Graveside services will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. John Nuegebauer officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.Brad was born April 14, 1961 in Mendota to James and June (Zimmerman) Prentice. He married Iris Bollman in Carberry, Canada.Brad graduated from Mendota High School in 1979. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years from 1979-1999. He worked with Minuteman III missiles. He was currently working as a civilian on the Minot Air Force Base. His main entertainment was riding his motorcycle and spending time with his beloved dog, Rukus.He is survived by his mother, June Prentice of Mendota; one son, James "Ryan" Prentice of Fargo, ND; one daughter, Sandra Abrahamson of Stanley, ND; his twin brother, Timothy (Patty) Prentice of Lancaster, CA; and two sisters, Kim (Steve) Kofoid of Mendota and Kelly (Joe) Baird of Granville.Memorials may be directed to the family.