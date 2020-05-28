Brad M. Phalen
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad M. PHalen

Born: March 5, 1952; Mendota

Died: May 25, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Brad M. Phalen, 68, of Mendota and formerly of Troy Grove, passed away peacefully May 25, 2020 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota after an extended illness.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Brad was born March 5, 1952 in Mendota to Harry and Betty (Brown) Phalen. Brad was a 1971 graduate of Mendota High School. He was a 4-year, 3-sport athlete, participating in football and basketball along with track and field. He was part of the 1970-1971 basketball team that finished 27-2.

After graduating, Brad went on to work for his dad at Fischer and Phalen Phillip 66, and later owned and operated Phalen 66 with his brother Brian. During his career he also worked for Boelk Truck Lines, Meridian Street Trailer Sales and retired from John Robeson RV.

During his free time Brad enjoyed fishing, canoeing, shooting trap and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson Cam. Brad was a long-time member and officer of the Mendota Moose Lodge #714 and a dedicated member of the Chubby's Social Club in Troy Grove.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Phalen and son, Jason Phalen, both of Mendota; and his grandson, Cam. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Phalen of Mendota; brothers, Brian (Holly) Phalen of Mendota, Craig (Luci) Phalen of Missoula, Montana, Kevin (Kim) Phalen of Mission Viejo, California and Todd (Lynn) Phalen of Mendota.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2006.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Moose Lodge.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Randy and Sara Torman
May 26, 2020
Great friend of family, enjoyed his sport talent//GODS BLESSINGS TO FAMILY
larry truckenbrod
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Jodie,Jason,Mrs. Phalen,Brian,Kevin,Todd and Craig. Im so very sorry to hear about Brad. We had a lot of good times together! I remember the time I stayed over night at his house. We were watching movies. Of coarse we were drinking beer. And a bat flew through the living room. Shouldve of seen him trying to whack the bat with a broom! I was crying laughing! Im gonna miss him as Im sure all of you will. I know him and Barb are probably catching up. God Bless all of you. RIp Brad. Till we meet again buddy.
Billy Gerard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved