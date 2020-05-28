Brad M. PHalen



Born: March 5, 1952; Mendota



Died: May 25, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Brad M. Phalen, 68, of Mendota and formerly of Troy Grove, passed away peacefully May 25, 2020 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota after an extended illness.



Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Brad was born March 5, 1952 in Mendota to Harry and Betty (Brown) Phalen. Brad was a 1971 graduate of Mendota High School. He was a 4-year, 3-sport athlete, participating in football and basketball along with track and field. He was part of the 1970-1971 basketball team that finished 27-2.



After graduating, Brad went on to work for his dad at Fischer and Phalen Phillip 66, and later owned and operated Phalen 66 with his brother Brian. During his career he also worked for Boelk Truck Lines, Meridian Street Trailer Sales and retired from John Robeson RV.



During his free time Brad enjoyed fishing, canoeing, shooting trap and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson Cam. Brad was a long-time member and officer of the Mendota Moose Lodge #714 and a dedicated member of the Chubby's Social Club in Troy Grove.



He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Phalen and son, Jason Phalen, both of Mendota; and his grandson, Cam. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Phalen of Mendota; brothers, Brian (Holly) Phalen of Mendota, Craig (Luci) Phalen of Missoula, Montana, Kevin (Kim) Phalen of Mission Viejo, California and Todd (Lynn) Phalen of Mendota.



He was preceded in death by his father in 2006.



Memorials may be directed to Mendota Moose Lodge.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store