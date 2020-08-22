Bradley 'Brad' Bradford



Born: July 13, 1958; Mendota



Died: August 19, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Bradley "Brad" Bradford, 62, of Mendota passed away at home Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.



Brad was born July 13, 1958 in Mendota to Archie and Doris (LaDene) Bradford. Brad was a 1976 graduate of Mendota High School. He was a union carpenter most of his life, and was looking forward to retirement.



Brad loved fishing and relaxing with friends and family. Wherever he went, a good time was had by all. His pride and joy was his two grandchildren. He spent 30 years married to his loving wife. On the weekends, you could find him working at home or out at family karaoke night with his kids.



Brad is survived by his wife, Sandra (Knowlton) Bradford; his three children, Adam (Stephanie) Cioni of Downers Grove and Gabrielle (Travis) Barkman and Nathan Bradford, both of Mendota; two grandchildren, Conrad and Geneva Barkman; three brothers; two sisters; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Sadie Mae.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at Wisner Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store