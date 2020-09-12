Brian E. Robson



Died: September 3, 2020; Preston, England



PRESTON, England – Many in the community will deeply mourn the passing of Brian E. Robson, 55, due to complications with bladdercancer in Preston, England on September 3, 2020 with his soulmate of 14 years, Lanette (Pind) Robson by his side.



He kept a true good humour's mark with his tidy ole 2-word saying in proper UK dictation. He had a social flow of pleasure's tide. His intelligence was infectious as conversation never waned. You would often hear his melodic creative process flow from his fingers to his voice at Jake's Pourhouse and with his partner in music, Brian Neumann.



Born in Barrow-in-Furness, he studied music technology at Preston College. He moved from the UK to the US in February 2006 to start his life with Lanette. He spent 10 years at Walmart DC, Spring Valley, was head soccer coach at LP from 2009 -2013, a volunteer coach for IVYSL and spent the past year and a half with Amazon UK. He was always on hand to give guidance, spot on advice, and listen whenever needed. We forgive you, Brian, for being a lifelong Liverpool fan. Your friends and family encourage you to Rock On. The only time Brian caused a tear was when he passed.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Lanette; mother, Margaret; father, John, daughters, Kirsty, Claire, and Tyler Jo; son, Evan; brothers, Michael, Karl, Ronnie and Gavin; and three beloved grandchildren.



He will be Forever Missed and Always Loved.





