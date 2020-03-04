News Tribune Obituaries
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300

Brian Kelley Walsh

Brian Kelley Walsh Obituary
Brian kelley Walsh

Born: May 24, 1951, Miami Beach, Fla.

Died: March 1, 2020, Ottawa

OTTAWA â€" Brian Kelley Walsh, 68, of Ottawa and Bradenton, FL, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at his sister's home in Ottawa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Columba Church, with Rev David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be Friday 4-7 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery. We would like to thank all those that help, stop by, sent cards for Brian's living wake.

Brian was born May 24, 1951, in St. Francis Hospital, Miami Beach, FL, to Edward J. and Geraldine (Breit) Walsh.

Brian Attended Saint Bede's academy and graduated from Ottawa Township High School. He attended Saint Ambrose College and received his Bachelor's in history from Illinois State University, He went on to Worsham College of Mortuary Science and was a licensed Funeral Director.

Brian volunteered at the Illinois State special Olympics summer games in Bloomington-Normal for over 40 years. Volunteering and Helping the athletes as a timer was the highlight of his life. He retired from Laborers Local 393 in Marseilles in 2006. In 1992 and 1996 he ran for La Salle County Coroner.

He is survived by his two sisters, Karen (Nelson) Nussbaum of Ottawa, Melinda (James) Bobco of St. Claire Shores, MI; his older brother, Fredric "Rick" (Vera) Walsh of Palmetto, FL; his two nephews, JB (Katie) Nussbaum and James Bobco; his niece, McKinley "Micki" (Ken Chiang) Nussbaum; his great nephew Gavin, great nieces Charlotte, Kennedy, Quinn Nussbaum, Chloe and Julia Chaing.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward "Skipper' Walsh Jr.

Pallbearers will be JB Nussbaum, James Bobco Jr, Bill, Rodney and Renee Rosencrans, Bob Stellato, Dan and Homer Buckingham, Bill Anderson Mike Muzyka, Jan Banaisnak, and Scott Gebler

Memorials may be directed to St. Columba Church or Special Olympics.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
