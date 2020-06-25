Brian Moore
Brian Vincent Moore

Born: August 5, 1992

Died: June 19, 2020

Ottawa – Brian Vincent Moore, 27, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Friday in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle with Father David Kipfer, Pastor of St. Columba in Ottawa officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 PM until time of services. Burial will be private.

Brian was born in Munster, IN, on August 5, 1992, to his biological father Brian Lawrence and mother Victoria Moore.

Brian was a 2010 graduate of Ottawa Marquette High School and received his Associate Degree in Music Arts from IVCC. He worked at Kroger North in Ottawa for eight years. Brian enjoyed hiking, longboarding, biking, grilling out, the outdoors, and was always taking up a new sport. He also loved planting flowers and gardening and spending time with his dog Odin. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar and various instruments. He was a talented singer, song writer, and a self-taught musician.

Brian is survived by his mother, Vicky Nikischer; two sisters, Vanessa and Jamie Nikischer; and one brother, Robert Nikischer; two nieces, Eva and Evelyn; maternal grandparents, Roy and Vye Collins; aunts, uncles; and great-aunts and great-uncles.

Brian was preceded in death by his biological father Brian in May of 1992; his father, Ralph, who raised him, in February of 2020; paternal uncle, Larry Lawrence Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Margaret Lawrence, his maternal grandfather, Eddie Davis; and maternal great-grandmother, Eva Moore.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
