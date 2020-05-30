Brian 'Pappy' Pinter
Born: September 11, 1954; Spring Valley
Died: May 24, 2020; Arlington
ARLINGTON – Brian "Pappy" Pinter, 65, of Arlington, died at home on May 24, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is assisting his family.
Brian was born in Spring Valley on September 11, 1954 to Everett and Doris (Searl) Pinter. He married Lynn Vogt on September 10, 1977. He farmed and was the Transportation Coordinator for La Moille School District #303.
Brian, who was also know as Buffy, enjoyed camping and planting Pioneer Parent Seed on his John Deere. He also enjoyed coaching, taking stats and driving the bus for Amboy-La Moille Football Team. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of Ladd Moose Lodge, where he served as an officer and governor. He worked a Friday night cooking crew and along with his wife, Lynn, worked Wednesday night tacos, gourmet nights, and Halloween parties.
Brian is survived by his wife, Lynn; four sons, Jamie (Erin) Pinter of La Moille, Nick Pinter of Arlington, Greg (Larissa) Pinter of Dover and Zack Pinter of Arlington; seven grandchildren, Bella, Jillian, Jenna, Waylon, Weston, Alayna and Lydia; two sisters, DeAnn (Terry) King of Crawfordsville, IN and Debra Cooper of Spring Valley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in News Tribune on May 30, 2020.