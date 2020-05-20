Bridget D. Grubar-Falbo
Died: May 18, 2020; Rockford
ROSEVILLE – Bridget Grubar-Falbo, 44, of Roseville, Illinois, formerly of Tonica, Illinois, passed away with family at her side on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois after a short illness.
Cremation rites have been accorded as her wishes.
She is survived by her husband Jason Falbo; her son, Alex; and stepdaughters Ariel and Nina. Survivors also include her parents, Edward and Karen Grubar of Lostant; sister, Kelli (Dusty) Shan of Oglesby; brother, Eric (Whitney Grosenbach) Grubar of Tonica; brother-in-law, Michael of Bartlett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A fund has been set up for her son Alex at Illini State Bank, PO Box 97, Tonica, IL. 61370.
Published in News Tribune on May 20, 2020.