Bridget D. Grubar-Falbo
Bridget D. Grubar-Falbo

Died: May 18, 2020; Rockford

ROSEVILLE – Bridget Grubar-Falbo, 44, of Roseville, Illinois, formerly of Tonica, Illinois, passed away with family at her side on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois after a short illness.

Cremation rites have been accorded as her wishes.

She is survived by her husband Jason Falbo; her son, Alex; and stepdaughters Ariel and Nina. Survivors also include her parents, Edward and Karen Grubar of Lostant; sister, Kelli (Dusty) Shan of Oglesby; brother, Eric (Whitney Grosenbach) Grubar of Tonica; brother-in-law, Michael of Bartlett; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A fund has been set up for her son Alex at Illini State Bank, PO Box 97, Tonica, IL. 61370.


Published in News Tribune on May 20, 2020.
