Caleb E. Conrath



Born: August 11, 2002



Died: July 1, 2020



PRINCETON – Caleb E. Conrath, 17, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois, with Pastor Laura Root-Tanner oficiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Princeton, Illinois.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.



Caleb was born August 11, 2002 in Princeton, Illinois, the son of Richard Conrath and Tasha Hilmes.



He is survived by his parents; one brother, Christopher Conrath of Princeton, Illinois; three half brothers, Brandon Hess of Arizona, Dylan Conrath of Illinois, and Dalton Conrath of Illinois; his grandparents, Walt and Cindy Hilmes of New Bedford, IL; one aunt, Tammy (Jim) Jensen of Queens Creek, AZ; three uncles, Mike (Shanda) Hilmes of New Bedford, IL, Billy (Brandi) Hilmes of Walnut, IL, and Richie (Crystal) Hilmes of Princeton, IL, numerous cousins; and special friends, Riley Darlington, his girlfriend, and Macenzie King, who was like a sister to him.



Caleb attended Princeton High School. He enjoyed skateboarding, and sports. especially going to basketball games with his mom and ordering UFC fights. He loved playing football in the backyard,



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Pallbearers are Christopher Conrath, Eric Rauh, Benjamin Sproston, Austin Sproston, Kristopher Cain, Riley Darlington, Austin Hilmes, and Stephen Bissonette.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store