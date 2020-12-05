1/1
Carol Blair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jean Blair

Born: August 6, 1937; Rutland

Died: December 3, 2020; Pontiac

Rutland - Carol Jean Blair, 83, of Rutland, passed away at 6:11 AM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

A mass of Christian burial will be private for her family at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca with Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in Reilley Cemetery in Wenona. Memorials may be given to the family or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Rutland American Legion or Rutland Ambulance Service.

Carol Jean Arndt was born in Rutland on August 6, 1937, a daughter to Henry G. and Anna F. Stimac Arndt. She married William L. Blair at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wenona on September 13, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Surviving are her children, Thomas (Christine Brown) Blair, Peru; Scott (Jean) Blair, Rutland; Steve (Jill) Blair, Toluca; Tina Blair, Rutland; Theresa (Patrick) Martin, Wenona; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, and 4 sisters, Mary (Leroy) Kerns, Rutland, and Barbara Arndt, Rutland, Eva Carvish, Rutland, Pat Franklin, Rutland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and two sisters.

She was an avid bird watcher and a fan of the Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed scratch tickets and Slotomania. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N Walnut St
Toluca, IL 61369
(815) 452-2311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved