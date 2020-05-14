Carol E. Carnahan Vehrs



Born: November 10, 1939



Died: May 9, 2020



VISALIA, Calif. – Carol E. Carnahan Vehrs, 80, died May 9, 2020, in Visalia, Calif.



She was born Nov. 10, 1939, to Clifton and Margaret (Halboth) Carnahan. She was active in 4H, and attended Compton grade school and graduated from Mendota High School in 1957. She attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and graduated with honors in 1961, with a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition, Experimental Foods.



After graduation, she worked as a junior economist in the Betty Crocker Kitchen of General Mills, Minneapolis, Minn. She later moved into research and development at General Mills, where she helped develop some of the early versions of cake mixes and products such as Fruit Roll-Ups. In 1986, she went to Lund's Bakery, and developed recipes and worked in the bakery until her retirement in 1994. She married Henry Vehrs on August 29, 1988, and they lived in St. Paul, Minn, until moving to Visalia, Calif., in 1994.



In Visalia, Carol was a docent at Sequoia Riverlands Trust, where she gave tours of prairies on various land preserves. Carol enjoyed quilting and baking, antique sales, gardening and walking.



Carol is survived by her husband; her brother, Kent Carnahan of Compton, Ill.; three nieces, Margo (Steve) Ban, Paige (Patrick) Nussbaumer and Whitney (Dustin Lemmon) Carnahan; three grandnieces; and two grandnephews.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father and mother, her dog, Oliver, their cat, Coco, as well as other devoted pets throughout the years.



She will be interred at the Neptune Rose Garden in California.





