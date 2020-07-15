Carol J. Allen
Born: October 22, 1942; Peru
Died: July 11, 2020; Peru
PERU – Carol J. Allen, 77, of Peru, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 11, 2020 in Heritage Health in Peru.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.
Mrs. Allen was born in Peru on October 22, 1942 to Edmund and Voilet (Johnson) Danz. She married William R. Allen in First Congregational Church of La Salle on September 16, 1967.Ca
rol was an activity assistant for dementia patients in a nursing home in Rolling Meadows. She enjoyed shopping, especially at Debo's Ace Hardware. She loved the many car rides with her son, Bill and spending time with her dogs, Maggie and Taylor. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Allen is survived by one son, William Allen of Peru; two daughters, Janis (Ken) Hindmon of Elk Grove and Susan (Jason) Neace of Waddy, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Colin, Megan, Rebecca, Ashley, Carson and Amanda; one great-grandson on the way; cousins, Bruce (Diane) Allen, Margaret (Dr. David) Weiss, Robert Simpson and Mike Bellion; special friends, Karen Kraddle and Gayle Frost and many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband on December 31, 2016; one cousin, Brian Allen; grandparents, George Pyska, Clara Tauscher and stepgrandfather, Jack Tauscher; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Anna Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ or First Congregational Church of La Salle.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
..