|
|
Carol M. Kerchner
Born: March 28, 1931; Franklin Grove
Died: April 9, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Carol M. Kerchner, 89, of Mendota passed away suddenly April 9, 2020 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. A memorial lunch gathering is tentatively planned for this summer.
Carol was born March 28, 1931 in Franklin Grove, Illinois to Catherine and Harvey Brucker. She married Wilbert Kerchner of Mendota on November 27, 1954.
Carol grew up on a farm in Franklin Grove and graduated from Franklin Grove High School. She then went on to become a nurse, receiving her RN degree in 1954 at what is now KSB Hospital in Dixon, Illinois.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas (Deborah) Kerchner of Dalzell and Joseph (Lisa) Kerchner of Princeton; daughter, Joyce (David) Doerhoefer of Vernon Hills; daughter-in-law Beth Kerchner of Idaho; one sister Marian Brucker of Mesa, Arizona; seven grandsons; and one granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Kerchner in 2019; son, Jeffrey in 1994; granddaughter, Destiny; brother, Melvin Brucker (Darlene); and one sister, Doris Muhlbach (Frank).
Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services or St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota.