Carol R. Peters



Died: July 24, 2020



PERU – Carol Ruth Peters, 85, passed away July 24, 2020.



Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15th at 11 a.m. in the Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. Burial will be at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services.





