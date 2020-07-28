Carol Ruth Peters
Born: December 9, 1934
Died: July 24, 2020
PERU – Carol Ruth Peters, 85, of Peru passed away on July 24 in her home with family by her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Zion United Church of Christ in Peru with Rev. Alex Garncarz officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to time of services Saturday. Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carol was born in Peru on Dec. 9, 1934, to Robert and Ruth (Lingenfelder) Herrmann. She married Donald "Donnie" Peters on July 17, 1955. She worked at Denler's Super Market in Peru as a cashier and bookkeeper.
Carol attended Peru Grade School and L-P High School. She was a lifelong member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Peru, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She sang in the church choir for 65 years and was past Matron of Amenath Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Peru. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, cooking and baking. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to many bridge clubs.
Carol is survived by one sister, Dorothy (Harry) Clagg of Prineville, Oregon; two sisters-in-law, Lois J. Wilmont of Peru and Alice M. (Lyle) Guenther of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, on Dec. 20, 2019.
Memorials may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ.
