Carole Dowell
Born: April 15, 1937
Died: November 12, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Carole Dowell, 83, of Spring Valley, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Margaret Hospital.
Cremation has been accorded. No services are planned. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
She was born in Spring Valley on April 15, 1937 to Sheldon and Agnes (Seabeck) Croisant.
Carole enjoyed being with family and friends, cooking, playing cards, garage sales, and antiquing.
She is survived by her son, Randal (Connie Spanos) Dowell of Spring Valley; her niece, Sheri Meek; and two nephews, Kenneth Meek Jr. and James Rhea.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard; and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Kenneth) Meek.
