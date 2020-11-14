1/1
Carole Dowell
1937 - 2020
Carole Dowell

Born: April 15, 1937

Died: November 12, 2020

SPRING VALLEY – Carole Dowell, 83, of Spring Valley, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Margaret Hospital.

Cremation has been accorded. No services are planned. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

She was born in Spring Valley on April 15, 1937 to Sheldon and Agnes (Seabeck) Croisant.

Carole enjoyed being with family and friends, cooking, playing cards, garage sales, and antiquing.

She is survived by her son, Randal (Connie Spanos) Dowell of Spring Valley; her niece, Sheri Meek; and two nephews, Kenneth Meek Jr. and James Rhea.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard; and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Kenneth) Meek.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
