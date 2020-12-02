Caroline Powell
Born: August 5, 1917; in Oglesby, IL
Died: November 24, 2020; in Oglesby, IL
Caroline (Trapini) Powell, 103, of Oglesby, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home.
Private graveside services will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, LaSalle. Arrangements are entrusted tothe Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.
Mrs. Powell was born August 5, 1917 in Oglesby to Stephenand Maria (Baio) Trapini. She married Clarence Powell in Davenport, IA. He passed away on February 24, 1974.
Mrs. Powell worked with her husband on their family farm, raising chickens and caring for the livestock. Later, she went to work at Westclox in Peru, beginning a career that would span over 28 years. There she worked as a designer and in quality control and also worked as a union arbitrator and stewardess. She was recognized by Westclox as their oldest employee and is featured in the Wesclox museum. Mrs. Powell was also recognized by the city of Oglesby as their oldest resident. She spent a year working with Rod Thorson on his radio show on WLPO in a program discussing the history of Oglesby. She was a member of Oglesby Union Church.
Survivors include two children, Darlene (Stanley) O'Kraskiof Marquette Heights, IL and Clarence (Betty) Powell of Ohio, IL; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Jeff Swatzmiller; her sister, Mary Lucille Zolli and three brothers, John Joseph Trapini, Manuel Fraauga and Vince Trapini.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
