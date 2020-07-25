Carolyn A. LeshewskiBorn: January 3, 1939; La SalleDied: July 22, 2020; Dimmick TownshipDIMMICK TOWNSHIP – Carolyn Ann Leshewski, 81, of Dimmick Township, died at home on July 22, 2020.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church in La Salle, with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services, with a rosary service at 10:45 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling arrangements.Mrs. Leshewski was born in La Salle on January 3, 1939 to John and Mary (Piontek) Koplenik. She served in the Marine Corps for 3 years after high school. She married Richard Leshewski in St. Roch's Church in La Salle on June 1, 1963, with the Rev. Richard Fitzsimmons officiating.Mrs. Leshewski was a bookkeeper at Woolworths, a custodian for years at Open Court Publishing/Carus offices and Turk Furniture. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved living in the country, gardening, crocheting, and spending lots of time with her 7 grandchildren. She had a deep devotion to Our Lady and to St. Padre Pio.She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Toby) Gualandri of New Braunfels, TX and Amy Leshewski of Dimmick; seven grandchildren, Rosemarie (Trevor) Abbud, Tobias (Lauren), Clare, Peter, Cecilia, Gianna, and Andrew Gualandri; four great-grandchildren, James, Bella, Killian, and Audrey Abbud; one sister, Mary Fran (Terry) Turner of Peru; and one brother, Richard (Carol) Koplenik of De Pue.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church.